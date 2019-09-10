‘New’ Super Eagles ready to shine against Ukraine

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite many withdrawals ahead of today’s international friendly, the ‘new’ Super Eagles are rearing to go against the national team of Ukraine .

Even without his key players like Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo, and ex-captain, Mikel Obi as well as Odion Ighalo who announced their international retirement after 2019 AFCON, Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr was not in any way despondent when he addressed the pre-match press conference yesterday.

“This game is a big opportunity for us to begin our build-up towards the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“Some of our key players retired from the team after the last AFCON in Egypt and some others are not here owing to injuries and other issues. We have some new and young players here so it is a good opportunity to see what they can bring to the team.

“We hope for a good game tomorrow (today) against a very solid team playing at home.”

A camp source told thenff.com that the young guns are however, rearing to go, seeing the situation as an opportunity to win the heart of Coach Rohr and be considered part of the mainstream going forward.

Germany -based goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is in camp to give Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa a stiff fight for the number one shirt, while usual suspects Olaoluwa Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins and William Ekong will try to ward off the challenge of Semi Ajayi (listed as defender) and returnee Bryan Idowu at the rear.

In the middle, Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi should be ahead of returnee Anderson Esiti and new boy Joseph Aribo. It remains to be seen how Kelechi Iheanacho will fit into the middle equation.

The attack is brimming with youth and vitality, with Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Samuel Kalu all available, alongside new birds Joshua Maja and Emmanuel Dennis.

