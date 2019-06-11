New Speaker emerges in Cross River Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Rt Hon Etem Jonah Williams has been elected as Speaker of the 9th Assembly of Cross River State House of Assembly.

Rt Hon. Joseph Bassey was again elected as Deputy Speaker.

Out of 25-man Legislature, 16 Members were reelected at the last election, majority from the ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

