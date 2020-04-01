New pump price: Katsina DPR goes after recalcitrant petrol outlets

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Katsina state has embarked on surveillance to ensure compliance with the new pump price of N125.

The acting Operation Controller, Aminu Sunusi, said the surveillance is part of its mandate to ensure that consumers of PMS are not cheated by petroleum dealers.

According to him, recalcitrant filling station operators will not be spared when uncovered as stipulated penalties will be meted to offenders.

“There has been substantial compliance across the state, we have not so far seen any outlets selling above the N125 as announced by government but our doors are open for people to reports such station for prompt action.

“Our surveillance will continue and be sustained; we will comb the nooks and crannies of the state and we want people to support and collaborate as well in this drive to ensure the commodity is sold at government approved price,” he added.

