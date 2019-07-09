New Olowo of Owo to be announced soon – Chiefs

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Olowo of Owo kingdom in Ondo state would soon be announced, top traditional chiefs from the ancient town have told Daily Trust.

In an exclusive interview with our reporter in Owo town, a high-ranking chief from the town, High Chief Jamiu Ekungba, said the traditional Ruling House in Owo has so far screened 18 candidates from the Eleweokun Ruling House in its final bid to pick a new traditional ruler for the town.

Daily Trust recalls that the immediate-past Olowo, Oba Olateru Olagbegi, joined his ancestors some months ago.

Chief Ekungba, who was a former governorship aspirant and current member of the board of trustee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, said they have concluded the screening of all candidates.

According to him, the best that would be suitable for the position will be installed as the new Olowo very soon.

Speaking further, Chief Ekungba said in picking the right person, they have been following tradition and culture, just as they moved from stage to stage.

He added that anyone picked will be acceptable to all because the family is knitted together by blood and has a dynasty that has remain one for decades.

Also speaking, the Elemo of Owo kingdom, Major General Ojomo Oluda (rtd) told our reporter that the responsibility of picking the Olowo belongs to the senior Omolowos.

According to him, as custodians of the Owo culture, they would follow tradition adding that the installation date would soon be announced after picking the best among the contestants.

