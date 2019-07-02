New NNPC GMD urged to intensify oil search in Chad Basin

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coalition of the North East Development Association has urged the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Kyari Kolo Mele, to intensify search for oil in the Chad and Buds Basins and the Benue.

The chairman of the coalition, Abbas Ali Gambo, made the call at a news conference yesterday in Maiduguri.

