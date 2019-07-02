New NNPC GMD urged to intensify oil search in Chad Basin

ADVERTISEMENT
Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, the new Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Share this article
The Coalition of the North East Development Association has urged the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Kyari Kolo Mele, to intensify search for oil in the Chad and Buds Basins and the Benue.
The chairman of the coalition, Abbas Ali Gambo, made the call at a news conference yesterday in Maiduguri.
Related
Dear Esteemed reader,
As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.
Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.
Thank you for your time. Click here to begin
Download Daily Trust News App
BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!
You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!
Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!
Don't Let It Threaten You!
To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.