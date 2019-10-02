New Nigeria in sight, Uba Sani says in Independence Day message

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani has said a new Nigeria was in sight as the country celebrates 59 years of independence.

The Senator, in an Independence message, saluted the spirit of the Nigerian people which he described as “never say never” and urged Nigerians to stay on course and keep faith as “the difficult days are almost over.”

“We have sacrificed and persevered in keeping with the courageous and indomitable spirit of the average Nigerian. The appropriate measures being methodically and systematically pursued by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, though painful, are beginning to bear fruits.

“We are almost there. With a bit of patience and unalloyed support, a new Nigeria will emerge,” he said.

Senator Sani announced that the Senate, under Senator Ahmed Lawan, was developing a people-centred legislative agenda that will give legal and constitutional muscle to the measures being taken by the Buhari administration to stabilize the economy and place it irreversibly on the path of sustainable growth.

While recommitting himself to progressive measures necessary for the transformation of Kaduna Central District, Senator Sani said the welfare and security of his constituents remained his primary objective.

“I will continue to partner with the Kaduna State Government under Governor Nasir El-Rufai to uplift the condition of our people.

“Kaduna Central Senatorial District and indeed Kaduna State are now in the news for the right reasons. This is a testimony to our modest efforts at repositioning the zone and the state. People have taken notice. The challenge is to remain focused. By God’s grace, we shall restore the glory of our zone and the state,” he said.

