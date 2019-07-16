New NHIS boss takes over, sets 3 points agenda

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Muhammad Sambo, officially took over the affairs of the scheme yesterday with a three-point agenda.

Prof Sambo listed the agenda to include: restoring value system that will transform the scheme into a credible result driven scheme; engendering transparency and accountability in the entire operations of the scheme; and accelerating the drive towards achieving universal access to quality health care for all Nigerians.

He said the detail of the rebranding agenda will soon be unveiled after an assessment of the situation of the scheme, thereafter, series of activities to actualize the set agenda would follow.

Prof Sambo said “I am not unaware of the diversity and complexity of both internal and external environment of NHIS but I know NHIS as a system comprises of many stakeholders which are interdependence. The success of each stakeholder depends largely on the success of others; therefore, I will make sure I carry everybody along in process decision making that will help NHIS.”

Earlier, the Overseeing Director, NHIS, Mr Ben Omogo while handling over to the new ES, lauded the effort of the Federal Government for finally sorting for a capable hand in handling the affairs of the scheme.

Representative of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) at the occasion, Dr Joseph Amedu, who said the scheme is 2000 kilometre behind in achieving health coverage, said lots of efforts is need in achieving the aim of the scheme.

Prof Sambo was one of the pioneer staff of NHIS when he joined the service 13th May, 1999 with staff file number 0122 but voluntarily transferred his service to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria 15 years ago in pursuit of academic carrier. He was the first coordinator, NHIS, Lagos where 40 percent of NHIS activities reside.

