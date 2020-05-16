‘New Mutants’ set to release in August

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney added ‘The New Mutants’ back to its release calendar, setting the ‘X-Men’ superhero adventure to debut in theaters on Aug. 28.

The studio also moved ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong,’ an animated film from 20th Century, back a few months from Feb. 26, 2021, to April 23, 2021. An untitled 20th Century title previously set for that date has been removed from Disney’s schedule.

For now, it’s uncertain if movie theaters will be fully operational in areas like Manhattan and Los Angeles by the time ‘The New Mutants’ is expected to grace multiplexes. Cinemas in areas like Texas and Georgia, which have been less impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, have slowly started to reopen. But if major moviegoing markets aren’t up and running, studios might continue to move around release dates.

Disney took ‘The New Mutants’ – starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton – off its schedule in March, when cinemas first started to shutter due to the pandemic. The film, which Disney inherited from Fox, has been delayed numerous times since it was originally intended to debut in 2018.

‘The New Mutants,’ based on the comic-book series, follows five young mutants trapped in a secret facility against their will. Josh Boone directed the film.

In response to the closure of movie theaters, Disney reshuffled the release dates for most of its upcoming titles, including ‘Mulan’ (now set for July 24), ‘Black Widow’ (Nov. 6), Pixar’s ‘Soul’ (Nov. 20) and ‘The Eternals’ (Feb. 12, 2021).

