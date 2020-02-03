New minimum wage: Labour commences strike in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised labour in Niger State has directed its members to commence an indefinite strike action over the failure of the government to implement the N30,000 new national minimum wage.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Minna the Niger state capital and signed by the TUC state Chairman, Comrade Yunusa D. Tanimu and NLC Chairman, Comrade Yakubu Garba directed all workers in the state to embark on strike due to the failure of the state government to commence the payment.

It would be recalled that the union had on January 3rd issued a 21-day ultimatum for the state government to comply and honour the agreement reached to commence the payment.

The statement also urged the government to fulfil its part of the agreement and ensure the payment at all levels, adding that the government should also commence immediate resumption of payment of outstanding annual leave grant for the year 2019 to qualified workers at all levels.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App