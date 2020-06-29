New Lagos DPP tasks police on thorough investigation, diligent prosecution

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly appointed Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs Aderera Olayinka Adeyemi, says the only way a police officer could prosecute a criminal in court successfully was through thorough investigation, protecting evidence and diligent prosecution.

Adeyemi stated this on Friday when she paid a courtesy visit on the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Onikan, Ahmed Iliyasu.

The visit was in furtherance of the collaborative efforts of the police and the Office of the DPP in ensuring justice is served.

The DPP boss said it had become more important for both the police and DPP to collaborate more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“I want to commend officers and men of the Zonal command for the quality and proper investigation of cases. However, you can do more in the areas of proper police investigation and preservation of evidence in a case,” she said.

Iliyasu responded that the visit was timely and would help deepen the understanding of officials of both organizations.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App