New Imo speaker resigns 48 hours after assumption of office

Less than 48 hours after he assumed the mantle of leadership, the new Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly Speaker, Lawman Duruji, has resigned.

Duruji was nominated by his colleagues following the resignation of the former Speaker, Acho Ihim.

On Tuesday, he emerged the new Speaker after 14 of the lawmakers voted for him as against his only rival, Chinedu Ofor, who got 11 votes.

However, Duruji told newsmen in Owerri that he has resigned.

He said, “It is true. I have just resigned as the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.“

“I have tendered my resignation letter to the Clerk of the House, Chris Duru.”

He said that he resigned on personal grounds.

