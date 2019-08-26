New Ibadan ‘kings’ visit Olubadan as he turns 91

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21 elevated ‘kings’ in Ibadanland on Monday stormed the palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji who clocked 91.

Led by Otun of Olubadan, Chief Lekan Balogun, they arrived the palace of the Olubadan at Popo Yemoja around 1:25pm in company of other Baales who were elevated by the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi on Sunday August 27, 2017.

It would be recalled that Justice Olajumoke Aiki of an Oyo State High Court had delivered a judgement on January 19, 2018, declaring that the Justice Akintunde Boade-led Judicial Commission of Enquiry that reviewed the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and other Related Chieftaincies in Ibadanland as unconstitutional, illegal, null, void and of no effect.

But the Ajimobi-led administration had appealed the high court judgement, and gave eleven grounds why the judgement of the court should be upturned.

Following the legal tussle, the high chiefs absconded the Olubadan’s palace for sometime now, until the intervention of the current Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, who has withdrawn the case from the court for amicable settlement.

After arriving the palace today, they prostrated for the Olubadan, Oba Adetunji, and shower encomiums on the monarch.

