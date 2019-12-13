New FCT market leader promises incentives to members

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly installed Mama Market General of the FCT, Madam Toyin Badmus, has promised to initiate and implement reforms that will improve the socio-economic fortunes of market women and men in the territory.

Badmus, who made the pledge yesterday at Wuse Rock Park, Abuja, where she was installed, said “My vision for us all is that of unity, love and commitment to the cause and development of the market institution in the FCT to the level where we can contribute our quota to the growth and development of the FCT in particular and Nigeria in general.”

She said, as part of her plans for the market women and men, she would ensure there was a data base of all members which would be used to do a need assessment of all markets in FCT with a view to meeting their needs.

The market leader also promised to enroll members into a contributory pension scheme, improve security at the markets, exploit educational intervention programmes of the government for the benefit of members as well as start a health insurance policy for them.

Madam Badmus was decorated by the Board of Trustee Chairman of the National Assosiation of Nigerian Traders, Hassan Yusuf, amidst fanfare.

