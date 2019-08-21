New Environment minister to unveil problem-solving programmes, policies

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly-appointed minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, said he will assiduously work with all key stakeholders to design problem-solving programmes and development-targeted policies that will help tackle ecological problems and other environmental issues in the country.

Dr. Mahmoud, who stated this upon his resumption of office at the ministry on Wednesday in Abuja, assured that he will work together with the new Minister of State, Barr Sharon Ikeazor, to take the ministry to an enviable position.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also assured that he will run an open-door policy of welcoming diverse recommendations, views and suggestions by stakeholders, stressing that the ministry is a strategic ministry that has the potential to fast-track socio-economic growth, while enhancing the well-being of populace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new minister noted that concerted efforts are required by stakeholders, Boards and Parastatal together with development partners to achieve Mr. President’s vision for the ministry.

On her part, Barrister Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State for Environment, said though the task ahead may be onerous, they (herself and the Minister) are imbued with requisite leadership and administrative pedigree to deliver ‘excellently and brilliantly’ so as to take the environment sector to a greater height.

She solicited the cooperation of Heads of departments, boards and agencies under the ministry, while assuring them of her total support.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ibukun Odusote, who welcomed the ministers, pledged the unwavering support, cooperation and synergy of staff of the ministry and its agencies towards the attainment of set objectives.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App