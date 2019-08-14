New emirates: We won’t tolerate act of sabotage – Ganduje

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje says his administration will not tolerate any act of sabotage that will undermine the progress of the newly created emirates which are meant to effect progress in the state.

Ganduje made this known while addressing thousands of people from the eight Local Government Areas under Karaye Emirate during Hawan Kutifi organised by the Emirate to mark this year’s Sallah festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to once again state that the present administration will not tolerate any act of sabotage that will undermine the progress of the newly emirates created to facilitate effective development processes to our state,” he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Ganduje said Kano state government had completed arrangement for the construction of 400-bed capacity general hospital in each emirate.

He added that plans were underway for the execution of more developmental projects within the five emirates for the benefit of its teeming populace.

Dr Ganduje said the new emirates were created purposely to bring about progress to the socio-economy life of the people in the state, noting that following the creation of the new emirates, a lot of changes and developments in terms of unity and progress among the local government areas in the states had begun to manifest.

In his speech, Emir of Karaye, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II prayed for continuous peace and stability in Kano and the nation at large.

“Karaye emirate upgrades its Sallah Durbar due to the upgrade of the status of the emirate to a first-class position. I want to inform this gathering that Karaye emirate has a long history of over 400 years with a total number of 37 emirs including myself,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App