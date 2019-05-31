New emirates Ganduje’s attempt to cause disunity in Kano – Kwankwaso

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Kano State, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday alleged that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje created the four new emirates to create disunity in the state.

Speaking on a radio programme, Kwankwaso, also accused Ganduje of misplacement of priorities.

“I look with dismay at the rate at which priorities are being misplaced. I saw some brand new cars purchased for the said new emirates when some of our schools have been left in shambles. I am aware that in the last three years, some secondary schools in Kano were razed by fire and these schools are still there in dare need of the authority’s attention; but the government is busy buying expensive cars and spending heavily on what the people of Kano State do not want.

“This people meant no good for Kano people. How could you tamper with their history and their identity without their consent? I am happy that the PDP gubernatorial candidate has indicated that as soon as justice is done by the court, he will revert to status quo,” Kwankwaso said.

The former governor called on his loyalists to remain law-abiding and await the outcome of the governorship election petition tribunal.

