New emirates: Ganduje, Sanusi to know fate November 14

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano State High Court has fixed November 14 for judgement in the ongoing trial over creation of four new emirates and appointment of three first class emirs by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

It would be recalled that former Minority Leader and Minority Whip of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo and Alhaji Babangida Yusuf Sulaiman challenged the legality of the creation of the four emirates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two lawmakers joined in the suite, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; the then Speaker of the House, Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan Rurum; the Attorney General Barrister Ibrahim Mukhtar and Kano state Printing Press.

When the case came up today, counsel to the plaintiff, A.B Mahmoud (SAN), filed an affidavit seeking for amendment of the originating summon.

However, Counsel to the former speaker, Mr Louis Mathew-Alozie (SAN), objected the motion and urged the court to strike out the entire case for lack of merit.

In view of this, the presiding judge, Justice Usman Na’Abba adjourned the case till November 14 for judgement.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App