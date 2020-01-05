New electricity tariffs start April

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has published a reviewed power tariff for December 2019 with no hike for customers of the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) until April 2020.

NERC in the published December 2019 Minor Review of the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2015 and the Minimum Remittance Order (MRO) for 2020 gave a caveat on the frozen tariff hike.

“The Federal Government’s updated Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSPRP) does not envisage an immediate increase in end-users tariffs until 1st April 2020 and a transition to full cost reflectivity by end of 2021.”

To bridge this gap since customers won’t pay the new tariff till April, NERC In the Order dated December 31, 2019 and signed by the NERC Chairman, Prof. James Momoh and the Commissioner, Legal, Licencing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, NERC said: “In the interim, FG committed to fund the revenue gap between the cost reflective tariff and the actual tariff NERC allows customers to pay.”

NERC said the review considered changes in macroeconomic indices like inflation at 11.3%, exchange rate at N309.9 to a dollar, and gas price at $3.30 per standard cubic feet (scuf).

