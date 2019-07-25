New CJN vows to fight corruption in Judiciary

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has promised to fight corruption in the judiciary.

He spoke to State House correspondents after he was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I will want to see the Nigerian judiciary become the best judiciary in the world. Although we are still learning, I am proud to say Nigeria’s judiciary, I am sure, is one of the best in Africa. If you take a look at our judicial officers, all of us are fully trained yet all of us at intervals still go on courses so that we remind ourselves of the ethics binding on us,” he said, even as he called on journalists to help him by exposing corrupt acts in the judiciary.

He said some people were posing as “go-between” between a judge and “somebody who is standing trial”, adding that “I’m sure any judge or any justice who is in his real sense can never ask somebody to go and collect money for him because he knows that he is being paid by the government for what he does.”

The CJN had during his confirmation hearing at the Senate lamented that “I always say that the Nigerian judiciary is part and parcel of Nigeria, therefore I’m not surprised if I see some justices are corrupt; but that does not mean that such judges who are corrupt should not be identified and be treated under our laws.

“The most worrisome aspect of it is that it happens at the lowest ebb of the judiciary more. For those who know the area courts and the magistrate courts. This is where the main problem arises.

“Let me say generally that corruption is inbuilt in the person who wants to be corrupted or the persons who corrupts because if there is no corruption then there shall be no person who will be corrupted. Left to me, they should face the same music.

