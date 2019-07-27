New ‘Blade’: Ali takes over fangs, sword from Snipes

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel Studios has announced that two-time Oscar awardee, Mahershala Ali, will be star of the new version of the movie, ‘Blade.’

The announcement that Ali takes over from Wesley Snipes, who played the Daywalker in the original trilogy, was made at the just concluded Comic-Con San Diego.

Ali, who is also a Golden Globe Award recipient, will play the movie’s vampire hunter character, which is returning to the big screen, 15 years after its last entry. Its comeback this time, is as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) which was launched with 2008’s Iron Man.

Even though it was surprising news to all including Snipes, for the ‘Expendables 3’ star, everyone should “chillaaxx.”

Calming fans, according to a statement, he said, “To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan.” [sic]

Paying homage to late comic book legend and Marvel founder Stan Lee, he said, “Honour and respect to the grandmaster Stan.”

Announcing that, “a beautiful and talented artiste” would be playing the vampire hunter role he once played, Snipes congratulated Ali, saying that he looked forward to experiencing his work, and for many years to come.

Snipes said, “Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly, to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

There is no release date yet for the movie nor details about a writer or director. However, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, has confirmed that the movie will take place in Marvel’s Phase 5.

Fans also thrilled to the unveiling of Marvel’s Phase Four release rollout, which it announced ahead of the Blade reboot, and billed to include movies and Disney+ TV shows. Below, are some of the eagerly-awaited projects, and release dates/slots:

May 1, 2020 – Black Widow (movie)

Fall 2020 – Falcon and Winter Soldier (TV series)

November 6, 2020 – The Eternals (movie)

February 12, 2021 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings (movie)

Spring 2021 – WandaVision (TV series)

May 7, 2021 – Doctor Strange 2: In The Multiverse of Madness (movie)

Spring 2021 – Loki (TV)

Summer 2021 – ‘What If?’ (TV series/animated)

Fall 2021 – Hawkeye (TV series)

November 5, 2021 – Thor: Love and Thunder (movie)

