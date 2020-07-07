New appointments, redeployment will improve performance – NNPC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has said the new appointments and redeployment of some top officers will reposition the corporation for greater efficiency, transparency and profitability.

Mallam Kyari said it would also enable the NNPC to live up to the expectation of its shareholders, Nigerians, and give impetus to the ongoing restructuring within the corporation, which, he added, was in line with the corporate vision of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE).

The national oil company, on Sunday, announced new appointments and redeployment of top officials as part of ongoing effort to reposition it for accountability and improve its performance.

Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye, the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream; while Mr. Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), has been appointed the new COO, Corporate Services, following the retirement of Farouk Garba Sa’id last week.

A release by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that the change witnessed the redeployment of Adeyemi Adetunji, the COO, Upstream, to the Ventures and Business Development Directorate as COO, a position left by Mr. Roland Onoriode Ewubare who voluntary retired last week.

The top-level staff movement also affected Sir Billy Okoye who has been redeployed from the NNPC Downstream Company, NNPC Retail Limited, as Managing Director, to replace Mr. Tombomieye as the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division; while Mrs. Elizabeth Aliyuda, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing NNPC Retail Limited, takes over from Sir Okoye as Managing Director.

Similarly, Mr. Usman Farouk, Executive Director Assets Management and Technical Services at the NGMC, takes over from Mr. Ahmed as Managing Director.

The release also explained that President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of Mr. Roland Ewubare, who was the immediate past COO, Ventures and New Business Directorate of the national oil company, while the retirement of the immediate past COO, Corporate Services, Engr. Farouk Garba Said, also received the approval of Mr. President who thanked the two former COOs for their meritorious service to the corporation.

