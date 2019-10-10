NESREA to prosecute violators of environmental laws

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, Prof. Aliyu Jauro, says the agency will prosecute anyone involved in any activity harmful to the environment.

He said this in Abuja yesterday during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers.

He said NESREA, whose mandate is to enforce environmental laws, rules and regulations, had over the years developed a total number of 33 regulations on biodiversity, emission, waste and others to ensure a cleaner environment for Nigeria.

He said a lot of people and firms had been prosecuted for violating the laws.

Jauro said the agency would soon commence the implementation of the National Vehicular Emission Control Programme designed to usher in better air quality in Nigeria.

He said the agency would partner law enforcement agencies in the country to check every vehicle to ensure those exceeding the limit of emissions required are sanctioned or kept off road

While commending the role played by Daily Trust in reporting environmental issues, he asked that more be done in terms of sensitizing the public on what the NESREA was doing to secure the environment.

