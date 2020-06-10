NERC to sanction DisCos for infractions

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on Tuesday, said it had issued notices of intention to commence enforcement action against seven Distribution Companies (DisCos) for overbilling consumers.

The commission, in a tweet, said the DisCos failed to comply with Order 197/2020 on capping of unmetered Residential 2 (R2) and Commercial 1 (C1) electricity customers.

It noted that, “The DisCos have 14 days, beginning from June 4, 2020, to explain why the commission should not sanction them over their alleged non-compliance.”

Daily Trust reports that NERC published the Capping of Estimated Billing Order with effect from February 20, 2020, to deter DisCos from the long tradition of what power consumers described as “crazy” monthly electricity bills.

From the 10 million registered consumers, at least 5.2 million did not have meters and were being served estimated bills every month as at December, 2019, NERC said.

The NERC order pegged payment for electricity bills paid by R2 and C1 according to estimated power supply hours in their locations until DisCos provided their homes with meters.

When contacted, Kaduna Electric’s spokesman, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said: “We have complied and we will let them know.”

Oyebode Fadipe of AEDC said his DisCo also complied, maintaining that the company “has been complying with the order on the capping of estimated billing since it was made by the regulator. Enforcement will only be for those who have been in breach of the order of NERC.”

