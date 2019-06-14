NERC grants Green Energy 40MW power generation licence

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has granted Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL), operator of Otakikpo marginal oil field, an embedded licence for a 40 megawatts of electricity (MW) power plant.

The issuance of the licence was sequel to the company’s application for a power generation licence to utilize its gas resources for power generation as part of its commitment to the Federal Government to use gas from the field for power and domestic gas projects.

The company, which had earlier secured a generation licence for 12MW, increased its projected power generation capacity to 40MW following an increase in associated gas that will be produced from enhanced oil production during the second phase of the Otakikpo field.

A statement by the Director Corporate Affairs of the company, Olusegun Ilori, said in addition to providing electricity for the company’s field power requirements and access to electricity for the host communities (Ikuru town, Asuama Ayama Ekede, Ugama Ekede and Asu Oyet) the 40MW plant will power the Otakikpo Industrial Park to be sited in Ikuru town in Andoni Local Government, Rivers State being promoted by Atlantic Industrial Park Limited.

Some of the committed projects to be located at the industrial park include an Onshore Oil Terminal, 5000 barrels per day (bpd); modular refinery and a mini LNG plant to serve the domestic market.

Chairman of the company, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe, expressed gratitude to NERC for approving the licence, saying it underscored the Federal Government’s determination to increase access to power for economic development of the Niger Delta.

He said the company already has on site 6MW electric power plant undergoing installation under the first phase of the Small-Scale Gas Utilization Programme (SSGUP). The 6MW will be commissioned Q3 2019, while the 40MW will come on-stream by Q2 2020.

