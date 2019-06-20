NEPC will partner Shoprite to boost export of goods – Awolowo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Director/CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo, has said that the Council will partner Africa’s retail giant, Shoprite, to boost exports of Nigerian products in Africa and beyond.

Mr. Awolowo said Shoprite plans a massive expansion with additional 75 stores expected to be opened in Nigeria within the next 4 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving in his office in Abuja yesterday a delegation from Shoprite, Mr. Awolowo said he was optimistic that the NEPC working with Nigerian exporting companies would leverage on the Shoprite platform to increase the basket of exportable products from Nigeria into African markets.

He noted that partnership would help meet the Council’s quest to bring Made-in-Nigeria products to over 15 million Nigerians in Diaspora with a view to increasing the volume and value of the country’s non-oil exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Awolowo “This development is commendable and would help our exporting companies improve the quality of their products as well as build strong brands for Nigerian goods in the international market”. He also stated that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be considered and signed by both parties in the nearest future, to actualize the objectives of the trade partnership.

On distribution of Nigerian goods in the international market, Mr. Carl Erickson General Manager of Shoprite Group, Nigeria, said that the Group is looking to expand outside of the African continent, as part of strategic initiative to increase their operations and generally promote goods of African origin.

He pointed out that with the partnership initiative, Nigerians products would be in good stead to compete with other brands in the international market as Shoprite would provide a platform for promoting and marketing Made-in-Nigeria products beyond the shores of the country.

On logistical support, the Technical Consultant to Shoprite, Mr. Kabir Shagaya MD of Zippy Logistics, noted that there was the need to ensure seamless transportation of chosen products to be sold in Shoprite outlets across Africa, given the infrastructural challenges currently being witnessed in the sector.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App