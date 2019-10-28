NEPAD transformation will reduce poverty, says co-ordinator

ADVERTISEMENT

National Coordinator of African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development, African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM), Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, has said the poverty rate of the nation will further drop when the agency concludes its ongoing transformation process.

She stated this while addressing the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Cooperation and Integration in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NEPAD is undergoing major reform that will enable it function effectively in human and socio-economic development of the nation. Poverty eradication is one of the mandates of NEPAD, complete transformation to AUDA will greatly enable the agency to greatly contribute to poverty eradication in Nigeria.

“By the time AUDA programmes get to implementation stage and the necessary cooperation, poverty rate will be highly reduced and the impact will be well felt across the country.

“The federal government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari has been leading the transformation drive through various processes already on motion, we hope the National Assembly will also complement those efforts with required legislation when the need arise,” she said in a statement signed by here media aide, Mr. Abolade Ogundimu.

Following the African Union (AU) adoption of NEPAD’s transformation to AUDA, President Buhari approved the transformation in Nigeria which led to the inauguration of a committee to ensure full domestication of the agency for effective discharge of its mandates.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App