NEMA, SEMA donate relief materials to victims of Gashua fire disaster

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency, in collaboration with the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), yesterday donated relief materials to the victims of Gashua market fire disaster.

The potash marke,t which was burnt down on Saturday, has left no fewer than 20 stalls and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the presentation of materials, NEMA Director General, Engr Mustapha Mai-Haja, said the purpose of his visit was to commiserate as well as to support the victims of the fire disaster.

The materials donated included 600 bags of cements, 300 bundles of zinc and 600 pieces of ceiling board.

He said the materials donated were to enable them reconstruct what have been destroyed.

The NEMA Director General further applauded the efforts of the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency Dr Mohammed Goje for his swift responses to emergencies in the state.

In his remark the SEMA boss assured the victims of his commitment to ensure all victims receive what was meant for them from the state and the federal governments.

The market head Alhaji Aminami (Sarkin Zango) said Gashua potash market was more than 40 years old and was one of the largest in the country.

He commended the government for the donations to the victims and urged them to establish infrastructure in the market that will attract more revenue.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App