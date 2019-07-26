NEMA receives 171 Nigerians from Libya

ADVERTISEMENT

Another batch of 171 assisted voluntary returnees from Libya have arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos in the early hours of Friday.

The returnees who were evacuated from Libya under the auspices of the EU/IOM joint initiative for migrants protection and reintegration arrived aboard Al Buraq airline with registration number 5A-DMG.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the returnees include 61 female adults, 98 male adults, one male child and five male infants.

The females included 61 adults, five infants and one child. The flight arrived at about 1:10 a. m.

This is just as NEMA has enjoined Nigerian youths to be wary of overseas love advances, saying this is another trick employed by traffickers.

The Public Information Officer of the NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, who represented the Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the agency, specifically advised young ladies to be vigilant as traffickers could want to entice them with love affairs.

He advised Nigerian youths to be wary of overseas love advances from strangers, noting that this was now one of the tactics being used by human traffickers, to lure them outside the country.

The coordinator said the traffickers were now contacting ladies via social media apps, especially Facebook and WhatsApp, and making fake marriage proposals to them, to deceive them into traveling outside Nigeria.

He cited a particular case when a lady sought advice about a man who simply called himself Ali, who claimed to be living in Sudan.

“Upon critical observation, the code number of the caller indicated that it belongs to Libyan code, and the man that makes video calls was an Arab; but he was not making statements for the lady to hear him.”

“It was understood that the man cannot communicate in English, but someone behind the scene was responsible for the chatting with the lady,” Muhammed said.

He urged them to put behind their experiences in the volatile North African country and take advantage of the opportunities being put in place by the Federal Government, IOM and other development partners, to forge a better future for themselves.

Muhammed advised young Nigerians planning to leave the country to make use of the Migrant Resource Centres, jointly set up by the government and the IOM, to know more about their destination countries.

