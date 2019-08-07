NEMA presents 300 tonnes of relief materials for Nigerian refugees in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has presented 300 tonnes of assorted goods to the Nigerien government for distribution to victims of banditry taking refuge in Niger Republic.

The victims were from Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas of Sokoto state.

Daily Trust reported that the six trucks conveying the items were earlier impounded for 24 hours before they were released by the Nigerien Customs following the intervention of the chairman of Konni local government in Tawa state.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Nigerien government, the deputy Governor II of Maradi state, Sani Sanoussi, said there were 18,000 Nigerians taking refuge in their country.

According to him, they designed a programme for distribution of relief materials donated to the refugees.

Based on the programme, all relief materials meant for refugees are to be handed to their government for onward distribution to them.

“This is to ensure that they reach the designated beneficiaries anywhere they are without any hiccups,” he said

He explained that currently the refugees were being taken care by the UNHCR and that this was the reason for the delay in the distribution of the items earlier donated to the refugees.

“They requested from now to October to round up their activities so that we can take over. I assure you that you all will be invited to monitor the distribution,” he said

Sanoussi noted that the Nigerian Business Mogul, Aliko Dangote and the Sokoto state government had earlier donated 600 and 300 tonnes of assorted materials respectively.

The Nigerien government also donated 100 tonnes of assorted materials to the victims.

He prayed for the restoration of peace in Nigeria and other African countries facing security challenges.

Earlier, the Director General of NEMA, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja who was represented by Dr. Kofoworona Soleye said the items were meant for distribution to Nigerian refugees in Niger Republic

He thanked the government of Niger for its brotherly support to Nigerians.

