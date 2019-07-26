NEMA donates inputs to 11,000 farmers in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated assorted farm inputs to 11,000 farmers across the 17 local government areas of Yobe State.

The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja disclosed this on Friday while distributing the inputs alongside Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to 1002 beneficiaries in Fune local government area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DG, represented by field officer in Yobe, Mr Akiola Saheed, said the inputs were distributed under NEMA Agricultural Emergency Intervention program to relief the pain of farmers affected by insurgency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The federal government deems it fit to support or cater for the need of farmers in the agriculturally buoyant states” he said.

He called on the farmers to make best use of the inputs so as to attract further intervention from the agency.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Mohammed Goje explained that the state governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, had tasked them to validate the beneficiaries and ensured the intervention get to the rightful owners.

He explained that a monitoring mechanism has been put in place by his team to prevent diversion and possible sales of the donated items by beneficiaries across the state.

“It’s the utmost priority of governor Mai Mala Buni to take agriculture to the next level. You should use this opportunity to impress and encourage him to invest more into your lives,” he added

The Executive Secretary said that the items distributed to the farmers include: insecticides, assorted seeds, fertilizers and herbicides.

“The assorted seeds are of Rice, Millet, Sorghum and Cowpea. The fertilizer is yet to arrive but each benefiting farmer is expected to get 5 bags of 50kg fertilizer from us”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App