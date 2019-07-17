NEMA distributes relief materials to Jigawa flood victims

ADVERTISEMENT

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed agro-input relief materials to 73,000 farmers whose farmlands were destroyed by flood disaster in Jigawa state.

About 120, 000 farmers were reported to have lost their farmlands to flood disaster as a result of overflow of river Hadejia in 2018.

The leader of the state sub-committee of the Presidential Committee on Flood, under whose auspices NEMA is distributing the items, Sa’ad I. Bello, made this known in Ringim while fielding questions from the journalists, saying it took his team six weeks to assess the victims and almost 78,000 hecters of farmlands affected by the flood.

Bello, who could not give the quantity of the relief materials, said the items were basically agro-inputs and the beneficiaries were those that did not receive any form of intervention from the state government.

“The distribution of the agro-inputs relief material is made in a form of basket that contains seedling, agro-chemical, fertilizer and knapsack and is given per hecter of farmland destroyed. The more hecter of farmlands destroyed by the flood, the number of baskets a farmer will receive,” Bello said.

