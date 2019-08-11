  1. Home
NEMA distributes agric inputs to victims of 2018 flood in Edo

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of agricultural inputs to over 3,148 victims of last year’s flood in three local government areas of Edo State.

A statement by the public relations officer, Benin Operation Office, Akpofabe Joseph, identified the benefitting local government as  Etsako East, Etsako Central and Esan South-East.

During the distribution of the inputs at Etsako Central, the Edo project supervisor, Ifeanyi Omeje, who represented the director-general, Mustapha Maihaja, said the benefitting farmers were enumerated during the first phase of the programme.

“This phase was the commencement of the distribution of seedlings and agro-chemicals to the affected farmers in Etsako East, Etsako Central and Esan South-East local government areas who were heavily affected by flood,” he said.

He advised the beneficiaries to make  good use of the inputs to have better yields as the distribution was to cushion the effects of losses they suffered, and to increase food security in the country.

Also speaking, the representative of the  state government and special adviser on special duties, Gowon Yakubu, commended the Federal Government for the inputs.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the paramount ruler of Osomogbe, Chief John Musa, commended  the NEMA for the initiative, saying his people had  lost hope of getting any assistance from the government since the flood occurred in 2018, but today, the help has come.

 

