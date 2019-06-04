NELMCO rakes in N1bn from sale of scrap assets

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director, Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Ltd/Gte (NELMCO), Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi has said with the help of the Nigerian Association Auctioneers (NAA), the agency raised about N1 billion from the sale of scrap assets.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when the president of the association visited the agency, Mr Fagbemi said the association made the auctioning of the agency profitable even when the exercise started late.

He said: “Despite the fact that I started the auctioning very late, but as at the time I came in, it was remnants that were remaining. Most of the things were taken away before I came in.”

The company is saddled with the responsibility of disposing Non-core Assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

The agency head said what was left after privatization of the power sector were remnants but the auctioneers association still raised the amount through the auctions.

“I want to say that it is on my record that what we were able to get with those remnants, NELMCO never had that amount since its existence.

“Within the short period I was able to manage NELMCO in collaboration with your members, we raked in not less than N1 billion,” he said.

In his remarks, President of NAA, Alhaji Aliyu Kiliya lauded the agency for engaging their services in selling off their scrap items.

He called on other agencies to engage their services in the sale of obsolete and scrap items.

