Neighbour rapes, strangles woman at home

A neighbour is suspected to have raped and strangled a woman, Mrs. Bukola Olarewaju, in her Ado Ekiti home on Thursday, the police said yesterday.

Bukola Olanrewaju, a mother of three, was raped and later strangled at Olorunda area of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, by the suspect who is a commercial motorcycle operator and her tenant, when she was home alone.

The State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said a medical examination conducted on the deceased at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) confirmed that she was raped before being strangled.

“Medical examination confirmed the above but we have not been able to ascertain who actually committed the crime and what actually led to that. Apart from this, we saw condom and semen where the crime was committed, which also substantiated the fact that she was raped.

“We were told that a man who is a neighbour actually did it and fled. We are yet to arrest the man but proper security arrangements have been made that would ensure speedy arrest of the suspect,” he said.

Ikechukwu said the woman’s husband deposited the corpse at the EKSUTH morgue while investigation is ongoing on the matter.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that the woman who was alone at home, was raped around 11am after her husband had gone to work while the children went for holiday lessons.

“The source said some items belonging to the suspect were found in the woman’s room, suggesting that he was responsible for the act,” the police spokesman added.

