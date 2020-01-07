Negative activism, a threat to Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Negative activism is posing a threat to the nation’s corporate existence and it is unfortunate that some people have taken politics and activism to the negative end.

It is therefore high time that Nigerians reflected on the period prior to the 2015 general elections, and score this administration based on its performance so far instead of criticizing all its policies under the guise of observing the rule of law.

From an activist’s point of view, there is need to look into how far have we come, where are we now and what are our hopes and aspirations in this new year and beyond, bearing in mind some indices and indicators to score the government and see where to urge it on and what is needed to be improved.

The present administration has done well in decimating security threats posed by the activities of insurgents, IPOB, bandits as well as the farmer-herder problem, noting however that, there is more to be done as problems of such magnitude could not be dealt with overnight.

In the area of the economy, the group said, government has done well in boosting local production and subdued too much importation of goods and services which is good for the national economy to improve standard of living.

There is need for human right activists to focus on developmental issues and understand the fact that the country needed to survive first before all other things.

Take for instance the case of Sowore. Here is a person who is openly calling for a revolution. Should the government relax until the whole Nigeria ceases to exist?

In the US, there is a limit to activism. In whatever side of the divide you are, there are core American values that they don’t deviate from, especially when their national survival is at stake.

Civil societies should have a limit; they should be positive. And where they go negative and use the rule of law for their negative purpose, that protection that the law gives, should be reexamined.

Dr Ahmad J. Suleiman, Director Research, Productions, Ambassadors of Peace and Social Welfare

