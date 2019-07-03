Need for vocational education, training

ADVERTISEMENT

Tn Nigeria, there is too much emphasis on university education and merely acquiring paper/academic qualifications, not bearing in mind whether the holder possesses the required knowledge and skills. Nigerians generally have this mentality that a university degree is more important than technical/social/vocational training. We live in a society that places a high value on white-collar jobs and ‘professionals,’ a society where blue-collar work is considered as low status. Parents want their children to pursue careers that will enable them maintain or even increase their high status. They want their children to get high-paying professional jobs. They see Vocational Education as ‘secondary’ and ‘not important.’ They just want academic success for their children. Many schools even place a high premium on college admissions and gaining admission into top ivy-league universities. This has reduced the economic opportunities for those who are more work oriented. It is therefore very necessary and important that parents be re-educated and enlightened regarding the value of occupations that are not high on the social status scale.

The inability of our educational system to provide youths with the demands of industries has led to increased frustrations. This further validates the fact that Vocational Education brings both immediate and lasting economic returns for the country and its citizens. Schools in Nigeria need to introduce Vocational Education and Training into their curriculum. By doing so, it will assist students to develop skills that can be of benefit to them in the future. Until Vocational Education is taken seriously, only then will the economy become better. Vocational Education and Training can contribute to the reduction of poverty, hunger and unemployment. It can also help people become self-reliant.

Vocational, entrepreneurship, or skill acquisition programs include training in skills such as: agriculture; tailoring/sewing/fashion designing; cooking and baking; photography; video editing; hair styling and making; barbing; musical instruments training; cobbling; make-up and gele tying; carpentry; painting; plumbing; and so on. It can help students to build up their talents and also enable them to be self-reliant, or otherwise to secure well-paying jobs that can help them take care of themselves and their families.

There is a huge necessity for Vocational Education and Training in the school curriculum. It is vital for educational institutions to provide resources needed to teach Vocational Studies in schools. It is significant for parents, educators and even the government to note the relevance of scholars studying Vocational Education. It provides students with life skills to become productive entrepreneurs, as it breeds creative and innovative ideas. In the long run, it impacts on the economy and increases personal freedom.

