Need for community efforts in policing

Depending on the side of the divide from which we’ve experienced the Nigerian police, some of us may argue for or vehemently against the saying that “the police is your friend”. However, we can all agree that the police need our supports to play their roles effectively.

There are instances the Nigerian police recorded success in the fight against insecurity through supports and co-operation of members of the community in the area of intelligence sharing, provision of equipment and or general welfare.

The Lagos State government’s Security Trust Fund is an initiative that best explains how policing requires the involvement of everyone for it to succeed.

Officially known as the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), the LSSTF is a public-private partnership that utilises donations from corporate organizations and individuals to tackle the challenges of security in the state.

So, while you’re out about your personal business, understand that there is a need for everyone to reach out to their communities and assist in whatever way they can.

A dose of good every day is all we need to continue to reassure each other. Let us continue to explore ways to ease the burdens that these times have created.

Michael Orodare writes from Lagos

