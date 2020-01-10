NEDC to invest in teachers training

ADVERTISEMENT

The North East Development Commission coordination office Yobe State is set to complement state government effort on education.

Dr. Ali Abbas, NEDC Focal Person and Coordinator in the state gave the assurance on Wednesday at a session with Desk Officers of various Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in Damaturu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbas said that part of the findings by a technical committee set up to revitalize education in the state was that so many teachers are not qualified.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

He said the commission would, therefore, support the establishment of an institute to train teachers in the state.

He assured that his office would use Yobe’s share of the N6 billion Education Fund recently approved by the federal government for six states in the north east, to support education infrastructure, capacity building and scholarship to indigent youths and women.

Abbas said the commission would also partner with state and federal governments in peace building, stabilisation and social cohesion and livelihood support.

He noted that even before the advent of the activities of Boko Haram, the North East region had the lowest human development indices compared to other regions in the country.

“The NEDC has the mandate to implement and coordinate humanitarian, peace, security and stability, early recovery and socio-economic development activities in the North-East.

“To succeed in its mandate, the commission requires strategic partnerships and synergy with all the stakeholders in the region.’’

He urged all stakeholders, especially desk officers from the various ministries to cooperate with the commission to achieve its mandate.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App