NECT reconstruct, upgrade school catering for vulnerable children affected insurgency

The North East Children’s Trust (NECT) has unveiled upgraded the remodeled Maiduguri International School catering for 600 orphans and most vulnerable children affected by insurgency conflict in Borno

The school, which has over 600 student population, comprised nursery, primary and secondary sections, is owned and managed by the Borno community to enhance access to quality education in the state.

The Vice Chairman of NECT, Professor Hauwa Biu said at the unveiling of the project in Maiduguri, that the Trust executed viable interventions to support provision of quality education to children affected by the conflict in the northeast.

Prof. Hauwa Biu added that the projects were designed to upgrade the existing infrastructure, provide learning resources and teacher capacity development programmes.

She listed the projects to include completion of 10 block of classrooms, renovation of 44 classrooms, auditorium and staff room as well as construction of a dining hall.

Other projects are the rehabilitation and equipping of physics, chemistry and biology laboratories and construction of 30-student capacity Information and Communication Technology (ICT) center with wireless connections.

Professor Hauwa Biu listed other projects which include construction of a Vocational Centre, upgrading and equipping of Physics, Chemistry and Biology Laboratories, resource rooms with computers, remodeling of a makeshift mosque, Junior Primary & Senior Primary Schools, nursery Blocks 1 & 2, electrification of the entire premises and offsetting of outstanding electricity bill as well as construction of drive ways and installation of solar powered overhead tank.

Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon. Usman Kadafur, commended NECT for its huge support aimed at reinvigorating the education sector ravaged by the decade-long insurgency in the region.

Hon. Kadafur said that the state government accorded priority to the improvement of the education sector through the establishment of new schools and improvement of teacher service and welfare scheme.

NECT’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Mariam Masha said the gesture is an affirmation of NECT’s mission of catering for vulnerable children and orphans who are affected by the conflicts in the North East region.

Dr. Masha added that the Maiduguri International School being a community school, set up for non- profits goal should see the assistance as a drive for it to open its door for more vulnerable children to have quality education which is the bedrock of meaningful development in all societies.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Maiduguri International School, Alhaji Mohammed Adam lauded the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to create an enabling teaching and learning environment in the school.

