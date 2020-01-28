NECO says Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s certificate is genuine

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Examination Council (NECO) has said the certificate Ifeanyi Ubah, senator representing Anambra south, presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is genuine.

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court had sacked Ubah, a member of Young Progressive Party (YPP), as senator for allegedlly submitting a forged NECO certificate to INEC.

The court asked the electoral commission to withdraw his certificate of return and to issue another one to Obinna Uzoh, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

However, head of the department of legal and board affairs of NECO, Comfort Kolo, said the result was given to the YPP candidate in 2003.

This was contained in a letter addressed to Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, YPP national secretary who had earlier written to the examination body for confirmation of the certificate.

“In all, we state with every sense of duty and responsibility that both the statement of result and the certificate are genuine.

“They both emanated from the council and correspond with the records in our database,” the letter read in part.

She said he scored C6 in English, C6 in mathematics, C6 in government, C5 in economics, C5 in literature in English, C5 in commerce and C6 in Christian Religious Knowledge.

Kolo said biology was not included in the result because the YPP candidate scored F9 in it.

Ubah had approached the appeal court to appeal his sack.

