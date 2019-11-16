NECO dismisses 70 for certificate forgery

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has sacked 70 members of staff over certificate forgery.

According to the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the organization, Malam Azeez Sani, the dismissals were sequel to the report submitted by a management Committee constituted to verify certificates of staff.

“The certificate verification committee carried out its assignment diligently by inviting all staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which some actually attested that their certificates were fake.

“The committee also contacted the schools and institutions the affected staff claimed to have attended and they denied having certificated them,” the statement said.

It added that on completion of its assignment, the committee submitted its findings to the NECO management which also forwarded same to the governing board.

“At its 17th extra-ordinary meeting, the governing board vetted the report and approved the dismissal of the affected staff. The council under the leadership of the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive, Mr. Abubakar Gana, has zero tolerance for corruption and is poised to sanitize the system as espoused by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration,” it said.

According to the statement, the dismissal of the 70 staff is the first in the staff certificate verification exercise.

