NECA, PenCom enlighten Employers on compliance with CPS

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association has urged employers of labour to comply with provision of the pensions Act and ensure that they remit to the Contributory pensions scheme.

The Director General of NECA, Dr Timothy Olawale, who said this at an interactive meeting held between NECA and Pencom in Abuja yesterday, stated that a bulk of employers who fail to comply with the Contributory Pension Scheme are in the unorganised sector but NECA is encouraging its members on strict compliance to avoid penalty.

“What we do as representative body of the employer is to continue to preach best practices. The forum is to continue to also ensure that members do due diligence and comply with the provision of the law. We usually tell them that our joy is for our members to be responsible cooperate citizens and that can only be when they comply with the law.”

In her remarks acting Director General of PenCom, Hajia Aisha Dahir-Umar said the impact of continuous dialogue with members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has been invaluable.

The DG, who was represented by the head of compliance and enforcement in PenCom, Salihu Bwala, said the commission recently developed a robust application, the Enhanced Contributions Registration System (ECRS) for the pension industry.

“In order to expand the coverage and benefits of the CPS to the self-employed and persons operating in the informal sector in line with the provisions of the PRA 2014, President Muhammadu Buhari, officially launched the Micro Pension plan in Abuja on March 28, 2019. Registration and remittance of contributions have commenced. It is hoped that other Nigerians for whom the CPS is not mandatory would take full advantage of this opportunity and enjoy the benefit of the plan,”Bwala said.

