NECA, NSTIF call for safe work environment for employees

The Director General of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Mr Timothy Olawale, has said workers can only be productive in a safe work environment.

Olawale was speaking at an awards and interactive forum organised by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) in Abuja yesterday.

“It pays to operate a safe workplace. It ensures that productivity continues to grow, which is also the interest of employers. You will ensure that your business interest is taken care of by first taking care of the welfare and safety of your employee,” Olawale said.

He further stated that NSTIF and NECA have continued to reward employers through the Safe Workplace Intervention Project (SWIP) which has helped to inculcate the culture of safety in the workplace in employers.

In his paper, the MD of NSITF, Barrister Adebayo Somefun, said the Employers Compensation Act (ECA) 2010, managed by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) not only makes comprehensive provisions for the payment of compensation to employees or their dependants for any death, injury, disease or disability arising from accidents at workplace or in the course of employment, but provides for prevention of workplace disabilities.

A representative of the employers and staff of PW Nig Limited, Mr Charles Alao, called for reform to reposition NSITF to enable it meet the needs of employers who are contributors to the fund.

Various organisations were given various workplace safety kits to enhance safety in their organisations.

