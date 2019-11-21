NEC constitutes committee to review DISCOs

ADVERTISEMENT

*asks NGF chair to raise committee to address solid mineral sector challenges

The National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has set up an Ad-hoc Committee to review the status of the ownership structure of the Power Distribution Companies.

The committee includes Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governors representing the six geo-political zones who are currently serving in the Board of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The Committee will also include representative from the National Council on Privatization and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, who briefed State House Correspondents on Thursday on the development, also announced the balances in the Excess Crude Account (ECA), Stabilization Account, Natural Resources Development Fund Account as reported by the Accountant General of the Federation on behalf of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

According to Ihedioha, the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as at 20th November, 2019 stands at $324,539,031.51; Stabilization Account as at 20th November, 2019 is N29, 480, 483, 393.33, while Natural Resources Development Fund Account balance as at 20th November, 2019 is equal to N79, 751, 649,521.54.

The governor said the Vice President briefed the Council on the progress on the Single Window Steering Committee and the Apapa Trafic Task Team, adding that Governor Mohammed Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State will join the Team.

On the controversial Budget Support Facility, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State said the issue was not tabled for discussion at the NEC meeting.

The matter was however on the agenda of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting held on Wednesday night at their Secretariat in Abuja despite the decision not to reflect it in their communique.

At the October 29, 2019 NEC meeting, the governors rejected the conditions set out by the federal government for the repayment of budget support loan.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the governors did not only oppose the initial N252 million monthly repayment plan for 20 years which was deducted in September and October but also kick against the new suggestion of N162m for 30 years.

In his briefing, the governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule said the council received a memorandum on “the Solid Minerals Sector and the Need for Improved Synergy between Federal and State Governments” from the Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

Governor Sule said the NEC resolved that the Governor of Ekiti State, and NGF Chairman should constitute an Ad-hoc Committee involving governors to engage with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to find ways of addressing all the issues involved towards a beneficial development of the solid mineral sector.

He said the council also agreed that there was “need for collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and the State Governments.

“Environmental issues and concerns in the States has to be sorted out by the Federal Ministry working with the States.

“Regarding community relationship, Council resolved that there should be a full time engagement of the communities to avoid the mistakes made in the oil and gas sector.”

He said the NEC was further informed that the ministry had resuscitated the Presidential Mines Surveillance Task Force, in all states of the federation, with the responsibility of curbing illegal mining, environmental degradation and plugging of revenue leakages in addition to the institutionalization of the National Council of Mining, and Mineral Resources Development.

