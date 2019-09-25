NEC confirms Musa as RTEAN President

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the National Executive Council including 25 state chairmen of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Musa Muhammed as the National President.

Muhammed was last week appointed by NEC which also sacked Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo as the President.

Eriyo has dismissed his alleged sack and appointment of an acting President by the NEC whom he said lacked the power to sack him or any member of his Exco.

However, at a NEC meeting held in Lagos today, the state chairmen endorsed Muhammed as the National President.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Muhammed urged other members nationwide to join him in repositioning the association, saying those who appointed him as President formed the majority.

He vowed to protect the sanctity of the association’s constitution, saying he can be removed anytime if he runs afoul of the law.

Muhammed said: “Today I have been confirmed as the National President of the association. In the absence of the National President, the Deputy National President would be sworn-in as the National President. I thank all of you.

“I am using this medium to invite others. We are the majority and by virtue of the constitution of RTEAN, once the majority sits and takes a decision, it is not illegal.

“My advice to our members nationwide is to maintain peace and unity and I’m advising them not to take law into their hands. They should follow due process.”

The Imo State Chairman of the association, Comrade Chidoziri Augustine, said the change of leadership in RTEAN is long overdue, saying the appointment of Comrade Musa would bring development to the association.

