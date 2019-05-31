Ndume to Buhari: We want to see B/Haram defeated, not degraded

ADVERTISEMENT

A Senate presidency aspirant, Muhammadu Ali Ndume, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend every other thing and concentrate on securing the country.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri, Ndume said Nigerians were tired of hearing that Boko Haram had been degraded, saying that they wanted to hear was that it had been completely defeated.

The lawmaker lamented that virtually every part of country was faced with a security challenge.

“The federal government should leave every other thing for now and concentrate squarely on security,” he advised, stressing, “It is very important now for government to be determined to addressing the issue of security,” maintaining that without security, nothing development can be achieved.

“We are tired of hearing ‘Boko Haram attack has been repelled’ or ‘Boko Haram has been degraded’; we want to hear Boko Haram have been completely defeated and the war has ended,” advising government and the security agencies to set a time limit for the end of Boko Haram and work towards that.

“The black spots of the war are known; Sambisa Forest; Gwoza and Mandata mountains; and the Lake Chad regions; these are where the insurgents are now concentrated; troops should be massively deployed there,” he said.

