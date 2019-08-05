Ndoma-Egba wants end to ‘rotation’ in C/River

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, has called on political stakeholders in Cross River State to jettison the formula of rotating the governorship of the state.

Ndoma-Egba who represented Cross River Central senatorial for three terms, said rather than adopting the zoning formula which he alleged had apparently failed the state, it was necessary to chart a new formula.

“I am calling for the jettisoning of the rotation formula for the governorship position in Cross River State. What is needed at this point is competence in governance,” he said.

“I think we have come to that point where every zone in the state has tasted power. So, I think we should move beyond that now. Where we are now, it is competence that should be the key criteria for determining our next level in Cross River. There is no time other than now that we require competence for governance,” he said.

He, therefore, called on politicians and elder statesmen in the state to come together to proffer a roadmap for the determination of who became the next governor in 2023.

