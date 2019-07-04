  1. Home
NDLEA warns intending pilgrims against smuggling drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe state, on Thursday warned intending Muslim pilgrims not to smuggle drugs to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mr Aliyu Adole, the state NDLEA Commander, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.

According to him, taking drugs to Saudi Arabia attracts death sentence, hence the need to appeal to pilgrims to avoid such acts.

“I advise all intending pilgrims not to be involved in smuggling of drugs because we all know that drugs smuggling in Saudi Arabia entails death sentence.”

“You should remain good ambassadors of your state and Nigeria in general,’’ he said.

Adole also warned them not to carry any body’s bag and messages to someone without knowing the contents

According to him, people may package drugs and even cocaine by putting them in an envelope or bag to help them carry it to somebody.

He said screening is going to be conducted at the airport and anybody caught in that act would be banned from performing the trip.

Adole also advised pilgrims to abide by the instructions of the officials by joining queues to be properly screened before boarding their flights. (NAN)

