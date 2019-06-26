Breaking News
Thursday: NiMET makes weather prediction for Abuja, Kano, Lagos, others
NDLEA seizes illicit drugs, arrests 219 persons in Adamawa

By Agency report Published Date
National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) inspecting hard drug

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Adamawa Command, on Wednesday, confirmed the seizure of 1,031.491 Kg of illicit drugs and arrest of 219 persons.

Mr Yakubu Kibo, state Commander of the agency, disclosed this at a news briefing to commemorate the 2019 United Nations International Day Against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Yola.

Kibo said that the seizure and arrest were made from July 26, 2018 to July 26, 2019.

“Between the periods under review, the Command seized a total of 1,031.491 Kg of assorted illicit drugs and arrested 219 persons for dealing, possessing and using illicit drugs.

“The Command prosecuted and secured the convictions of 36 persons within the period under review while many cases are still being prosecuted at the Federal High Court, Yola,’’Kibo said.

He said command had rehabilitated no fewer than 136 drug users mostly youths across the state.

Similarly, he said the command screened and cleared 19 persons for NDLEA Visa clearance, who were going to foreign countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and India for studies as well as retreats.

He said that Nigeria was a signatory to the international drug control. (NAN)

