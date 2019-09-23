NDLEA seals off Jigawa APC Secretariat, arrest 16 suspects

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of Jigawa state command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has sealed off the state secretariat of All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Dutse, after arresting 16 suspected illicit drug users, among whom a lady, Daily Trust gathered.

When our reporter visited Mu’azu Manzo street, where the secretariat of the party is located, the armed operatives of the agency were seen at the premises of the party and had used their vehicle to block the gate of the party’s Secretariat.

The suspects were said to have been arrested in a raid that was carried out on Sunday at around 6 pm.

The raid was carried out as a result of complain received by the agency from the residents of the area on the illicit activities of the hoodlums hanging around the premises of the party’s Secretariat.

Speaking to Journalists, the deputy commander of the command in charge of operation and intelligence, Mr. Oko Michael, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspects were arrested while perpetrating the crime.

He noted that though some of the suspects took to their heel after sighting the operatives of the agency, as some of them hid in the party’s Secretariat, but despite that the command was able to arrest 16 out of them.

According to him, three out of the suspects were found in possession of several wraps of cannabis, adding that those found with the incriminating substances would be arraigned on Tuesday.

Reacting on the raid, the spokesperson of the party, Nasiru Dahiru, denied that the suspects are members of APC but admitted that they were arrested near his party’s state headquarters.

